Grantham MP to fight 'no deal' Brexit
Nick Boles says there will not be a ‘no deal’ Brexit because there is not enough Conservative MPs who support one.
The Grantham MP also told the Financial Times: “And I will vote, as a Conservative MP in whatever way is necessary, on whatever motion will achieve the stopping of a no-deal Brexit.”
The paper noted this might include voting with opposition MPs.
He said: “I think there is a lot of support for it (voting against a no-deal) amongst my colleagues.I can think of at least 40 Conservative MPs - at least- who will not support a no deal Brexit.”
The MP says Theresa May is ‘trying her best’ to deliver her Chequers proposals for a soft Brexit, but is unsure whether she is ‘going to do it’, adding: “We need to look at another route to doing it.”
Mr Boles, who is behind a Brexit Delivery Group of Conservative MPs, said he was open to the idea of the UK temporarily joining the European Economic area before shifting to a looser free trading arrangement.
He added: “I’m interested in anything that can provide a reasonable Brexit deal that everybody can live with and everybody can see merit
in.”
