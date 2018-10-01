Nick Boles has attacked Theresa May for spending 18 months ‘chasing unicorns’ over Brexit.

The Grantham MP said her government has “squandered time, frittered away our negotiating leverage and forfeited the goodwill of the British people” with her Chequers proposals.

The MP, who voted Remain and represents a seat that voted 60 per cent Leave, repeated earlier calls for Britain to move into a Norway-style European Economic Area before negotiating a Canada-style free trade agreement several years later.

Mr Boles also told London’s Evening Standard: “The Emperor has no clothes. After a brief delusional interlude, parliament will return and MPs will need to grapple the realities of the Brexit negotiation.”

Last Friday, the MP also tweeted on Boris Johnson’s own Canada-style proposals, which Mr Johnson detailed in the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Boles said: “I agree with a lot of this. But the EU is not going to let us keep the transition but drop the Irish backstop. We will need a different Withdrawal Agreement and a different halfway house.”