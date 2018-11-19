Grantham MP Nick Boles has sparked outrage with a defence of Prime Minister Theresa May on social media today.

The MP, who has announced he will support the Prime Minister’s Brexit proposals as an alternative to ‘No Deal,’ attracted more than 1,300 responses with his comments.

By 2pm, there were also 1600 ‘likes’ and around 400 retweets.

His outburst follows opposition to Theresa May’s proposals from leading Conservatives including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson. Mr Rees-Mogg has also filed a letter of no confidence in his leader.

Mr Boles tweeted: “Do my colleagues not understand how normal people react when they see a group of middle aged men, led by two plummy-toned Old Etonians, trying to bully a conscientious and determined woman out of her job?”

However, practically all the comments in reaction were against Mr Boles.

They referred to his own background and said the Prime Minister was being opposed because of her policies, not because she was a woman.

Stratford-on-Avon councillor Molly Giles said: “Stop playing the “poor woman” card. It’s patronising and sexist. Accord her the respect of treating her as you would a male PM. The consternation with May has zero to do with her sex and everything to do with the substance of her leadership.”

Commenter Athen told the MP: “That’s rich coming from the plummy middle aged son of establishment elite Sir Jack Boles whose was head of the EU funded National Trust. You attended Oxford & Harvard too. You’d soon change your tune if May decided to leave on WTO so bore off!”

Mr Boles later tweeted: “ My Brexiteer friends seem to be very touchy this morning. It seems I’ve struck a nerve.”

Douglas Unwin replied to the MP: “Again, Have you ever considered how the "normal people" you refer to, will react at the next GE, if an arrogant group of just over 150 Tory MPs betray the biggest democratic vote in UK history!”

“These "plummy-toned" Brexiteers are merely trying to honour the 2017GE Tory manifesto!”

Sharon Dunne also replied: "You haven't struck a nerve, you've simply shown your own arrogance & bigotry.

"I don't care what accent people speak with if those people are standing up for the 17.4m who voted to leave the EU.

"Your attempt to make this a sexist issue is pathetic.”