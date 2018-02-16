Grantham MP to join Downing Street handing in of A&E petition

Have your say

The fight to restore a 24/7 A&E service at Grantham Hospital heads to Whitehall next month.

Campaigners plan to present a 60,000 signature petition to 10 Downing Street on Saturday, March 10, at 2pm.

Six campaigners will be allowed past the security cordon, including chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, Coun Charmaine Morgan, nurse campaigner Sarah Stock, district councillor Ray Wootten, former A&E nurse manager Paul Lewis and wheelchair-bound campaigner Jayne Dawson.

A spokesman for Nick Boles said the Grantham MP “will be joining the party handing in the petition at No 10.”

Coun Morgan said the date is subject to arranging transport but she hoped more would attend than the six allowed into Downing Street.

The move follows a public meeting last Saturday at the Guildhall on the hospital campaign, which attracted about 23 people who were: “all active campaigners.”

Hosted by SOS Grantham Hospital, the event included campaigner Paul Jones who gave a presentation on ‘privatisation’ within the NHS.

Aaron Hogg gave an analysis of how health secretary Jeremy Hunt is following the Health and Care Act.

The meeting also discussed how the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust is not seen in government documentation as a A&E centre.

Coun Morgan commented: “They know it goes above and beyond the role of an urgent care centre or minor innjuries unit.”

The meeting then discussed how to take the campaign forward, including the presentation of the SOS Grantham Hospital petition to Downing Street.

A planned legal challenge to the ULHT ruling to press ahead with the reduced A&E hours was also considered al,ong with the need to raise money.

Around £1,000 has been raised so far but this is half the amount needed to fund a qualified barrister.

Coun Morgan continued: “Therefore, we are seeking contributions from local businesses in the area.”

A request to South Kesteven District Council for funding was refused, but councillors may be able to help through a new ward-based grants scheme.

The Labour councillor hoped SKDC would re-think, claiming other councils have funded campaigns to save their own A&E departments.