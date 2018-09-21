Nick Boles, the MP for Grantham and Stamford, has met with the new Secretary of State for Health, Matthew Hancock.

The meeting last week was to request Mr Hancock’s support for the restoration of a 24/7 service at Grantham Hospital.

Mr Boles said: “I am grateful to Matthew Hancock for giving me the opportunity to explain the history of the temporary closure of Grantham A&E.

“I told him that it would not be acceptable for a permanent downgrade in Grantham’s emergency department to be sneaked in under the guise of a temporary closure and that the people of Grantham had every right to expect the provision of an emergency service 24 hours a day.”

Mr Boles pledged: “I will continue to work closely with local commissioners and campaigners to make sure that future plans for Grantham Hospital reflect this.”

The trust running Grantham Hospital withdrew 24/7 coverage two years ago.