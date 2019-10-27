Grantham mum donates long locks to children's wig charity

A Grantham mum has donated more than 11 inches of her hair to help youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer.

Jennifer Close donated her locks to The Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The mum-of-three wanted to do her bit to help after hearing about other people who have donated their long locks.

Jennifer Close donated her long locks to a children's wig charity. (20130988)

She said: “I wanted to have my hair cut shorter as it had got so long and lost its style. I decided rather than have it cut off bit by bit, I’d do it all in one go.

“Knowing it was going to a good cause made that an easier decision to make. I wanted my hair to make someone else happy rather than just waste it. Someone else needed it more than I did.”

The 33-year-old asked her regular hairdresser, Heather Bunning, to cut itearlier this month. Jennifer, who works at Cinco Lounge in Grantham, is pleased with her new look, adding: “ I love my shorter hair. It’s easier to manage and I can do more with it.”

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, The Little Princess Trust’s co-founder and research manager, was delighted to hear of Jennifer’s efforts.

She said: “We are so grateful to Jennifer for thinking of us and donating her hair to our charity. Each donation makes a real difference and means we can continue to provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer and other conditions.

“It is also really pleasing to hear how our work is spreading around Grantham.”

