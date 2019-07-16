Grantham mum launches teepee business for children's slumber parties

A Grantham mum has launched a business providing teepees for children’s slumber parties.

Vicky Kay has only recently set up her new business, Kay’s Creations, making her own teepees which can be hired for children’s parties.

Vicky works as a full-time account director in Nottingham. In her spare time she is now turning her hand to event management, murals and prop hire, the teepees being the first venture in her new business.

Teepees made by Vicky Kay of Kay's Creations. (13650367)

Vicky, 32, has painted murals for children’s bedrooms, gaming rooms and kids zones and hopes to make this an integral part of Kay’s Creations.

Vicky said: “I have a real passion for anything creative and I also wanted to start my own business, so I decided to take the plunge. I have made the teepees with my husband Tom. They are made of wood with fabric covers.

“ I have lots of plans for the future including children’s parties. I am really excited about it all. We have spent months making the teepees and finally we are ready.

My daughter is two years old and she absolutely loves them.”

The teepees have been made with a number of different themes in

mind.

For more details on Kay’s Creations call Vicky on 07875 733713 or email vicky.kay1986@gmail.com