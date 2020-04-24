Grantham mum makes fabric face masks after son battles coronavirus

A Grantham mum has made more than 100 fabric face masks after her son was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Jeannette Hardingham, of Westerdale Road, Grantham, was distraught when son, Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of West Midlands Police, landed in Worcester Royal Hospital last month.

Unable to breathe for himself, Phil, who grew up in Grantham and was a pupil at King’s School, was placed on a ventilator in intensive care where he spent the next two weeks fighting the virus.