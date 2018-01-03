Grantham mum Marie’s Christmas joy

A Grantham family received a very special delivery on Christmas Day with the birth of a baby girl.

Marie Bond, the editor of the Grantham Journal, gave birth to her first child at 3.15pm last Monday at Peterborough City Hospital with husband Gary by her side.

Their daughter, who they have named Bella, was one of only a handful of babies to be born on Christmas Day at the city hospital.

Marie, who was due to give birth on Friday, said: “I was induced on Christmas Eve and was told it could take a couple of days until labour started. So I was all set for my hospital turkey dinner when my contractions started in the early hours of Christmas morning.”

Marie’s mum, Carole, was also at the birth – having received a call to rush to the hospital just as Christmas dinner was being served at her home in Caythorpe Heath. She was over the moon to see her first grandchild born.

Marie added: “It is amazing to have a baby on Christmas Day. Everyone is absolutely besotted with her, including her two older brothers Josh, 17, and Luke, 15.

“I do worry a little about how she will feel having a Christmas Day birthday but we will adapt and start a new tradition. We will always make sure we celebrate both her birthday and Christmas.”

After spending the festive period in hospital, Marie and Gary were keen to take their new arrival home to Grantham on Friday.

Marie added: “As we didn’t get to spend our first proper family Christmas at home, we treated New Year’s Day as our Christmas.

“Everyone is very excited to meet her. She is going to be a very much loved and spoilt little girl.”

