A mum is celebrating her miracle baby girl who was born at just 24 weeks and one day at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital.

Tex Smith, who lives in Grantham, was due to give birth in June 2022, but she unexpectedly started to bleed from a burst blood clot, and having seen the consultants at Lincoln County Hospital, it was confirmed her baby was on the way.

Tex was transferred to Heartlands which has the capacity to care for babies under 27 weeks.

Missy-Lou at the neonatal ward at Heartland Hopsital (55478558)

Initially it looked as though the baby would be born at 23 weeks and six days, but thanks to the expert medical care Tex received, the birth was delayed to 24 weeks and one day with super small Missy-Lou delivered via C-section.

Fortunately, little Missy-Lou, despite weighing just one pound six ounces, is encouragingly responding to care and has now gone from 0.7ml feeds every three hours to 4.5ml feeds and is showing slow signs of development.

She has had a successful brain scan and is currently receiving insulin, antibiotics and Vitamin K. She also has two holes in her heart which will be assessed for surgery once she is bigger and stronger.

‘Miracle Missy’ certainly has a long road ahead but the hospital team has been working around the clock to ensure she is monitored and receives the best possible care in this crucial early stage of her life. Tex is also doing well and recovering from both the C-section and the shock of what has happened.

Missy-Lou is fighting hard to survive (55478556)

Tex’s best friend Kat Masters has set about raising funds to support her, Missy-Lou and the rest of the family as they embark on a challenging journey. She has set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than £800.

Tex, who has two other sons – one of whom is only 11 months - is juggling her time between Birmingham and Grantham at the family home, and Kat hopes to support her friend by easing some of the cost burdens involved and in providing for the many aspects involved in the care of a premature baby.

Kat said: “I know Tex will need all the help she can get at the moment. Having a baby is always hard work but when you have a premature baby in the hospital and two other sons at home it’s like you’re being torn in the middle.

“I know times are hard for all of us at the moment but whatever you could donate would mean the absolute world to them. Every little bit helps. Thank you to all for reading and donating.”

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tex-and-her-family