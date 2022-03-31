A Grantham mum has painted sunflowers onto slates and other items, which will be sold to aid the people of Ukraine.

Alison Telfer has created items with painted sunflowers on to help raise money for the British Red Cross' Ukraine appeal.

These items, which include heart-shaped slates, picture frames and pots, are available to buy in the British Red Cross shop in Market Place.

Shoppers can purchase the items from today (Thursday).

In 2020 after the traditional remembrance parade was cancelled, Alison painted poppies onto similar items, in aid of the Grantham branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

