Grantham mum showcases huge weight loss in national women's magazine

A local mother of two has not only celebrated impressive weight loss but has even been featured in the national women's magazine Bella who told the story of her incredible success.

Joolie Cunningham embarked on her weight loss journey following divorce, a time which she used to reflect on her own personal development in self-confidence, health and wellbeing. She was at an all-time low and desperately needing a change.

Over two and a half years, Joolie lost more than seven stone and has significantly improved her health. In the process she has regained confidence and is encouraging others to try out Slimming World for themselves.

Joolie ceelbrating her success (55929098)

Joolie’s weight at its height was 17 stone and 1 pound but through the combined efforts of sticking to a Slimming World plan and working out she managed to reach an incredible 9 stone 4lb.

It’s a story that caught the attention of several media and resulted in a double spread in the women’s magazine Bella. A fitting way to not only celebrate her success but hopefully inspire others.

After her own astounding experience, Joolie decided to become a Slimming World Consultant so that she could help others to also get healthy, fit and feeling good about themselves.

Joolie pre weight loss (55929096)

Joolie said: “I know what it is like to consider a weight loss programme like Slimming World. It takes guts and conviction and can really feel daunting initially. I attempted to go to the gym and/or Slimming World around ten times before I found the eventually plucked up the courage.

“I always say to everyone that the hardest challenges are coming for the first time and stepping on the scales, after hat it is easy, and fun. People are friendly and supportive of one another.

“Because I know what it feels like I think that is where I have been successful as a consultant as I meet everyone with a big smile and welcome them in, reassure them and always partner them with a buddy so they aren’t alone."

Now in her 50s, Joolie has been a consultant for more than six years and loves the support of Slimming World and seeing others take their own successful weight loss journeys.

Joolie was featured in Bella magazine (55929100)

Although numbers dipped during lockdown as would be expected, people are returning and Joolie has seen a number of new people who have joined following the disruption that Covid-19 has caused in their lives.

Joolie explained: “We have all struggled during the pandemic. It has been challenging for everyone. This has had a knock-on effect on weight and confidence for many people. I myself fluctuated in weight during this time. That’s why we are seeing people who may never have experienced weight concerns before but now are heavier and looking for support in getting back to their previous shape. It’s been so tough for everyone.”

Joolie’s Slimming World meetings are held at Grantham Squash Club, on Mondays at 10.00am, 5.30pm and 7.00pm, Thursdays at 9.30am and Fridays at 9.00am and 10.30am. All are welcome and Joolie is waiving the joining fee in April for a limited period as an extra incentive.

With her weight story making broad awareness due to the recent feature in Bella magazine, Joolie is hoping that others will be inspired to try something new and put health and wellbeing at the heart of what they do in 2022 and beyond.