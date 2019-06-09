Grantham mum to launch child friendly business meeting

A mum is launching a new monthly business meeting for self employed mums and dads where children will be welcome to go along as well.

Lauren Mann, who owns her own care company in Grantham, wants to give self employed parents like herself more of an opportunity to network with each other, promote their business as well as pick up valuable parenting advice.

She came up with idea after feeling like she was missing out on business opportunities since becoming a parent to two-year-old Frankie.

Assistant manager Maggie How and Lauren Mann and Frankie Mann. (11734918)

The 23-year-old said: “I have always tried to attend business network meetings but as I can’t always take my little boy with me, I miss out sometimes.

“I just thought that there must be lots of people in particular parents who are in the same position. Parents shouldn’t have to miss out.”

Lauren has organised for two teaching assistants to entertain the children with a variety of different activities, in the same room as their parents.

Lauren hopes to give local Grantham businesses a platform to go along and talk about different aspects of their business.

As well as a guest speaker talking about business related issues, there will also a parent related talk during each meeting with discussions on relevant topics including the national curriculum and how to apply for primary and secondary schools in the

area.

Lauren, who set up care company Farrow Friends in 2015, which specialises in helping elderly people to remain independent, added: “I wanted to combine both business and being a parent. There is enough ‘mum guilt’ around so I wanted to set something up to help parents.”

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at Cinco Lounge, Grantham, between 5-7pm, and will continue to meet at Cinco Lounge on the third Wednesday of every month.

Each meeting will include a light buffet for both parent and child.

For more information or to book a place, call Lauren on 07960 454632.

You can also like Lauren’s Facebook page - Self Employed Mummy for more information and updates.