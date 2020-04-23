Grantham mum transforms bin with colourful mural design
Published: 12:51, 23 April 2020
| Updated: 12:53, 23 April 2020
A mum-of-two has painted her black bin to brighten up her street and “raise community spirit”.
Hannah Cole, of Victoria Street, Grantham, came up with the elaborate design after being inspired by others.
The 34-year-old said: “I’ve seen all the colourful pictures in windows to show gratitude to the NHS and key workers, so thought of another way to bring some colour to the street.
