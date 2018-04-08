Grantham mums who lost sons in car crash help those in need

Helping the less fortunate is giving comfort to two Grantham mums who lost their sons in a fatal road accident last year.

Shaun’s Smiles, a non-profit organisation, has just distribute hundreds of Easter eggs, and plans further help for those in need.

Shaun Durham, 20, and his friend Josh Davies, 19, died after the Toyota Yaris they were travelling in crashed in Londonthorpe on June 8 last year.

Shaun’s mum Sarah Watson had saved up £200 to buy her son’s Christmas presents but was at a loss as to what to do without Sean.

Instead, recalling how Shaun liked to help the less fortunate, the 46-year- old childminder eventually decided to give a dozen parcels to Grantham Food Bank.

Josh’s mum Donna Devereaux also decided to help, leading the pair to create Shaun’s Smiles. The organisation, which has a facebook page, also reflected the middle name of Josh, whose spelling was also Shaun.

Donna explained: “After the first Christmas, we decided we needed to keep going on with this. It is helping us to support each other after what happened to Josh and Shaun. Both boys were very keen on charity events. Josh supported the Easter Bike Run and Shaun supported a lot of homeless charities.”

With the help of various supermarkets, including Tesco and the Co-op on the Alma Park Estate, the pair were able to collect 350 Easter eggs, which they then distributed.

Grantham pubs such as the Fox and Hounds and the White Lion also helped with egg donations and tombola prizes.

Donna continued: “We are looking for tombola prizes and donations to the organisation so that we can organise Christmas presents for those in the local community. Moving forward we would like to make up food parcels for those who suffer the loss of a family member in direct liaison with local members.

“One thing that helped Sarah and I in the first few days was the generosity of those around us ensuring we had what we needed food and drink wise to survive those first harrowing days of loss. We have found that the little things count and are of great importance during such a tragic time.”

Donna added: “Shaun and Josh were two great friends with big hearts who touched everyone and everything around them. They were so alike and enjoyed similar interests. Both had grown into fine, well-respected young men and they were united in life for a given reason as they were united in death. I am certain they watch over their mothers every day as we move forward a dream to keep their memories together, united, fun and alive.”

“We have had a fabulous response for two fantastic lads and we continue to be proud of them.”