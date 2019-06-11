Grantham mumtrepreneurs launch baking business
Two Grantham mums have joined together to launch their own baking business.
Sian Rushby and Jo Heslop set up Sian’s Little Cakery, specialising in cakes, cupcakes and tray bakes.
They also provide cakes for special occasions including weddings and birthdays and bespoke orders.
Sian said: “I’ve been baking for years and always baked alongside my old full time job. I didn’t return to my full time job after I had my little boy so I decided to take the opportunity of setting up my own business.
“My business partner Jo was in the same position and so joined me on the venture. I’m the baker and decorator and Jo will be helping with the decorating and taking care of the logistics of the business.”
They already provide regular bakes for a new ice cream parlour and cafe in Newark called Happy Sundaes.
Sian added: “If any other cafes or places need regular bakes then they are welcome to contact us.”
The duo are positive about the future. “It’s what I’m good at and what I enjoy and Jo is the most creative person I know,” added Sian.
Customers can order online at www.sianslittlecakery.co.uk.
