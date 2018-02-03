Grantham Museum will bid farewell to Thatcher puppet

The iconic Spitting Image puppet of Margaret Thatcher will be leaving Grantham Museum on February 17.

But the museum says she will back in future for a refurbished exhibition.

Museum project director David Burling said the puppet was only on loan for a short time but for ‘environmental reasons’ she needs to return ‘home’ back to Lincolnshire County Council.

He said: “The puppet is old and delicate. When things reach 30 to 40 years, they need to get back into tip-top condition.”

The county council has a collection of artefacts from the days it used to run the museum, which is then rotated, so she will be back again.

David said many people from around the world had enjoyed seeing the puppet since it arrived in November.

Some had “revisited their childhood” on seeing the puppet, while others enjoyed learning about the 1980s.

He said the puppet divided people as much as our first woman prime minister. Fans of the former Grantham girl tend to hate the puppet, while those who are not fans of the woman, loved it.

Grantham College students have visited and they are to make a video featuring a security guard who worked with the Spitting Image puppets. David said: “They did not know about Spitting Image and its history; they had no idea. Millennials don’t really realise the impact of Margaret Thatcher. They recognise her as the first woman PM but not for her legacy. Spitting Image was a reaction to the politics of the time. It defined comedy, with new figures like Harry Enfield, Ian Hislop and Ben Elton.”