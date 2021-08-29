Grantham Music Club welcomes talented violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason to start new season of concerts

Talented violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason will kick off the new season of concerts hosted by Grantham Music Club.

The musician, a member of the famous Kanneh-Mason family of musicians, will be joined by Junyan Chen on piano on Saturday, September 25, at 7.30pm. All Grantham Music Club concerts will take place at ChristChurch, Finkin Street.

Konya Kanneh-Mason was due to take part but is stepping back from solo and duo performances this season. She is replaced by Junyan, who has won major competitions in Japan, China and Vienna, and studies at The Royal Academy of Music.

Junyan Chen and Braimah Kanneh-Mason (50571529)

Braimah is the older brother in this hugely talented family. He also studies at the Royal Academy and has already given critically acclaimed performances.

Their programme in the concert will include:

Beethoven Romance no. 2 F major

Beethoven Sonata 7 C minor

Mendelssohn Song Without Words op19 no.1 E

Mendelssohn On Wings of Song op.34 no 2

Grieg C minor Sonata

This concert is free to subscribers to the 2019-20 season and available at a £5 discount to subscribers to the 2021-22 season. For details of subscriptions go to www.grantham-music-club.org.uk

A discount on membership subscriptions runs out on September 1.

Tickets for individual concerts for non-members are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham (01476 406158), or on the door.

For more details go to www.grantham-music-club.org.uk