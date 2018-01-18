Grantham Music Festival deadline for entries is looming

The deadline for entries to this year’s Grantham Music Festival is looming.

Entries must be in by Saturday, January 27. The Grantham Music Festival, now in its 56th year, is a long-standing fixture in the calendar of the musical community of Grantham and the surrounding areas.

This year, the festival welcomes guest adjudicator Nadia Hinson.

To find out what classes you can enter, the syllabus and entry form are available to view and download at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk.

Teachers can make online entries for their students – register on the website.

The festival itself will start on March 7 and the trophy presentations and concert will be on Saturday, March 17, with former trophy winner Oliver Pashley presenting the trophies.

The committee would also like to remind all trophy winners from the 2017 festival to return the trophies cleaned and polished by Saturday, February 10. Following the closure of Simmonds Music Shop, the procedure for returning trophies has changed and details should have been received by email.

For any further information regarding both entries and trophy return contact the general secretary on generalsecretary@granthammusicfestival.co.uk

The committee says it is looking forward to welcoming musicians and visitors to this year’s festival.