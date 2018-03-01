Grantham Music Festival to be ‘one of the biggest and best yet’

This year’s Grantham Music Festival promises to be ‘bigger and one of the best ever yet.’

The event, starting on Wednesday, is expected to see more than 800 performers singing and playing at the festival, which ends on Saturday, March 17.

The performances start with a Primary Music Making afternoon- the only non-comepetitive part of the festival- featuring children from ten local primary schools.

From then on, a variety of classes will be staged, covering all ages and practically all instruments.

They will usually be staged at Christchurch, Finkin Street, or at a local school.

Local musician and organiser of the festival Laura Gardiner said: “The festival is undergoing a period of rapid growth with entry numbers substantially increased on recent years.

“At a time when music education is going through a tough time and cuts are rife, the festival is so important as a platform for young musicians in and around Grantham – of which there are many – and we thank all the schools and teachers who have entered their students and who continue to provide such high quality music education in our town.”

The end of the festival will see trophies presented, with a showcase concert and presentation at Christchurch. Local musician Oliver Pashley will perform in the concert and present trophies.

Festival sessions and the concert are open to the public for a small fee. Sponsorship is always sought. Details are at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk