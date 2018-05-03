Grantham music studios a sound success

Two Grantham musicians say their recently-launched music school is becoming a sound success with more than 200 students going through its doors every week.

Peter Coppin and David Stephens, both 27, have been teaching above the former Simmonds Music Shop for six years, but in the New Year when the shop downstairs ceased trading, they began operating as Melody.

Since then, the former band members say the business has gone from strength-to-strength, helped by the Trinity Rock and Pop Exam Boards, hosting exams at the premises in Westgate, which can see 50 students at a time.

Peter and Stephen are both Grantham boys, with Peter having attended what is now Priory Ruskin Academy and Stephen attending Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn.

Peter said: “We formed a band called That Sunday Feeling. We did 20 tours together, including one with London band McFly in 2011. We thought it would be a great idea to bring that feeling back to Grantham.”

The pair aim to create a music scene in Grantham, not just bands but a full range of instruments, with one-to-one sessions covering drums, guitar, bass, keyboard, piano, woodwind, brass, singing, theory and music production.

Both Peter and Stephen spent a few years at music college but for them, the best experience came from touring and being in a professional music environment, including playing before 20,000 fans every night.

Peter said: “That experience feeds into what we do now.”

He continued: “We have 200 students a week coming through the door. We take these 200 students and get them to form bands. We have build-a-band workshops and we get them to play instruments and they learn to see how a band works. We then offer them time in our recording studio.

“They also get to perform. We have open mike events every third Thursday of the month at the Nobody Inn. This gives the students a chance to perform in front of a live audience.”

To date, they have had some success, with singer songwriter Holly Humberstone recently being Track of the Week on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, with her track recorded at Melody, and also available for download.

With two rehearsal spaces and ten bands regularly staging rehearsals at the studios, the pair feel confident of the future, with customers ranging from six to 76 at the private centre.

Potential competition from a London couple who are seeking planning permission for a music school nearby in the town centre leaves them unfazed.

Peter added: “It’s great that there will be more opportunity for people to play music.

“We are all about getting a community in town for music.”