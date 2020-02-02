Grantham neighbours angry about loss of privacy after 'ready-made' council homes built overlooking gardens
Published: 12:21, 02 February 2020
A group of neighbours say they are angry about losing privacy after the 10 modular homes were built overlooking their gardens.
Residents living in adjoining Hornsby Road claim their privacy will be gone for good because of the modular home development being constructed in nearby Kinoulton Court.
The residents believe South Kesteven District Council should not have permitted the builds to go ahead.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies