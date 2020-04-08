A Grantham couple are bringing their neighbours together in solidarity for the NHS by lighting up their house in blue and playing music.

Helen Pratt and her husband Matthew, of Broomwood Close, have lit up their house on the last two Thursdays in support of the nationwide Clap for our Carers campaign.

Matthew has used his DJ equipment to play music over speakers in their cul-de-sacand get the neighbours dancing.

Matthew and Helen Pratt have lit up their house in blue on a Thursday night. (33143764)

Helen told the Journal: "I think it can be so uplifting seeing how people are coming together at such an awful time. I live on a cul-de-sac and there are 33 houses. I’d say I knew about 30 per cent of them before this but we are now all on a WhatsApp group set up by a neighbour and all check on each other and share funny stories.”

Helen added: “My husband has DJ equipment so we have been lighting up the house blue for the key workers on Thursday, with the speakers playing music. We did it for the second time this Thursday, just 15 minutes of music but so lovely to see everyone out dancing on their drives and following the safe distance and clapping at 8pm."

Victoria Alkiviades set up the WhatsApp group for the street and Helen and Matthew have been playing uplifting songs for the street.

The Pratt family. (33206897)

Helen said: “We have tried to have uplifting songs such as ‘Tubthumping’ by Chumbawamba, ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’ and Tina Turner’s ‘Simply the Best’ for the key workers.

“Matt picks a couple, then the rest of the group puts in requests. We have a teenager on the street with Down’s syndrome and she loved it so much, that is why it’s become a weekly event.”

Freya enjoys the music. (33206899)

Dancing in the street. (33206948)

The Alkiviades family. (33206972)

