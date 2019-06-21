Grantham neighbours refuse to dismantle play area

Neighbours are defying council orders to take down play equipment on a stretch of communal grass because “what’s the harm?”.

Susan Brackenbury, 54, has been told to dismantle and remove a climbing frame, paddling pool, swings and a barbecue on the grass outside her home in a block of flats in New Street, Grantham.

But she is refusing to do so, as she believes it would be unfair on the area’s children who use it, and their parents who congregate to socialise.

Residents of a block of flats in New Street, Grantham, defy orders from SKDC to take down play equipment. (12660421)

Susan, a grandmother of six whose grandchildren also like to play, said: “It’s for the kids. It’s all about the kids. If [the council] is going to put kids in flats they need somewhere to play.

“We said to the council, ‘what if the community doesn’t mind about it being here for the children?’ ‘Well we can’t cut the grass,’ they said.

“Well we cut the grass!

“There’s no need for the council to do this - what’s the harm? [The play area] has been here for two years. We don’t cause any trouble and the kids love it.”

Susan is adamant the equipment is “going nowhere” and has started a petition which she said has already been signed by all the residents in her block of flats.

Among those to sign their name in support is Samantha Shelbourn, 44. She said: “If Susan’s door is open, the kids can go and play. She keeps an eye on them.

“All the kids get on.”

Families living in the New Street flats are a tight community, said several neighbours, and the communal play area gives them somewhere to gather.

Ebony Gerrard has a toddler, Gracie, who she said enjoys spending time with and learning from the children she meets at the play area.

Ebony, 23, added: “I don’t think it’s fair that the council is trying to make us take it down because it’s not bothering anybody.

“And it’s great for single mums who can’t easily get out. We can just meet up out here and let the kids play. It’s nice. This is our meeting place.”

An SKDC spokesman said the council will work with residents to find an alternative option.

He added: “While we understand the importance of play equipment in this area safety is paramount and that is why we have had to act.

“The residents have been asked to remove equipment that is on a shared area of land, owned by the council, because of potential health and safety and insurance issues.

“We are working with residents to find a solution and are exploring the options of what the council can provide.”