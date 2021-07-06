Following yesterday's announcement that many restrictions would lift from July 19, a Grantham nightclub confirmed plans to reopen after months of closure and uncertainty.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last night that nightclubs would be permitted to reopen in two week's time.

Gold Night Spot Grantham, which has broadcast live DJ sets online during lockdown, including a 24 hour-long set to raise money for Grantham Foodbank, confirmed plans to reopen in the wake of the Government announcement.

Gold Night Spot Grantham logo. (48938422)

Last night (Monday), Gold Night Spot posted on their Facebook page: "Fantastic news today.

"We are getting ready to get our doors open and welcoming everyone back.

"Keep an eye out for more posts as we get closer."