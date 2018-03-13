Grantham nightclubs can open until 4.30am

Two Grantham nightclubs can now open until 4.30am three nights a week.

South Kesteven District Council allowed the licensing changes for the revolution Bar and Gravity, which are both in Westgate.

The clubs, who are owned by Jonathan Askham, agreed with Lincolnshire Police to amend their application to avoid a committee hearing and police objection.

The changes bring the opening hours of Revolution and Gravity clubs into line.

The venues can offer late night refreshment (food), plays, indoor sporting events, live and recoded music, dane and similar activities until 3.30am Sunday to Wednesday and 4.30am Thursday to Saturday.

The meeting of SKDC’s alcohol, entertainment and late night refreshment committee that the inddor entertainment would be nothing contentious like boxing or wrestling, but darts, pool, and snooker.

After raising the matter, members heard from council officers that Revolutions had received no complaints about its late night activities. No mention was made about complaints received regarding Gravity.

The meeting also confirmed that alcohol sales will take place until 3am as now, but on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, they would be allowed until 4am.

Committee members also agreed that the clubs can open an extra hour across the board every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday of each and every Bank Holiday and Boxing Day.

The two clubs can also stay open a further 90 minutes more following every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday of each and every Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 6am (alcohol until 5:30am).