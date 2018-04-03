Grantham nurse honoured with invitation to Buckingham Palace

Have your say

A mental health nurse from Grantham was a guest at a special celebration at Buckingham Palace.

Anna Black was among hundreds of people invited to the reception hosted by The Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles, who will share his 70th birthday with the NHS’ 70th birthday this year, hosted the occasion to acknowledge morethan 350 frontline nurses from across the country.

Anna is the team lead for the Grantham mental health crisis team and single point of access service at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), where she supports people accessing mental health services for the first time and those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anna was nominated to attend the event by LPFT’s director of nursing Anne-Maria Newham.

She said: “Anna was acting in the role of team lead for a long time and did that with absolute professionalism.”

“She has been brilliant with supporting staff, in light of some difficult situations that have occurred whilst she has been in post.

“She is a role model for staff at LPFT, and that is why I nominated her for this once-in-a -lifetime opportunity.”

“I am so glad that the nomination was successful and that Anna was recognised alongside other fantastic nurses.”

Anna said it was an honour to attend the event.

She said: “It was a lovely experience, and quite surreal.

“The Prince of Wales gave a great speech. He’s a big advocate for nursing and spoke very highly of the profession.

“ He spent a lot of time talking to as many of the attendees as he could, including a brief conversation with myself to ask if I was enjoying the evening.

“I was proud to represent LPFT at the event, and it was great to meet so many people who work in different areas of nursing.”