A critical care nurse is preparing to take on her first half marathon for charity.

Kylie Dell, of Sedgebrook, is aiming to raise £500 by taking part in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon in May, to raise funds for The Multiple Sclerosis Society, after her friend recently got diagnosed with MS.

The 31-year-old said: “Anyone that knows me knows that I absolutely hate running but I want to stand by my friend’s side. I also want to put myself through something that I really don’t want to do so I can acknowledge how she and other people with MS probably feel on a daily basis.”

Kylie Dell. (26804649)

With just a few months to go, Kylie has been training as much as she can in and around Sedgebrook and in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

She added: “I feel petrified, determined and out of breath but I just think of my friend and all the people with MS and keep going.”

Kylie will be running with her farmer fiancee Richard Copley at the half marathon in Scunthorpe.

She added: “I’ve never done anything like this before whereas he’s already completed two marathons, a half marathon and three of four ‘tough mudders’ before and says he is finding it easy.

“He’s been fantastic with me even when I get grumpy with him.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit: www.tinyurl.com/yx7sh9wg

