Grantham nurse retires after 38 years

One of Grantham’s longest serving nurses has retired after clocking up an impressive 38 years.

Jennifer Fay (Jenny) a staff nurse, has worked at Grantham Hospital since 1992.

Jenny receiving her certificate of qualifying as a trained nurse from The Wolfson School of Nursing (Westminster) in 1984.

Before coming to Grantham, Jenny, who followed in the footsteps of her parents who both worked as nurses at St John’s Hospital, Bracebridge Heath, started her nursing career on a youth training scheme in a nursing home in Lincoln in 1979 before working as a cadet nurse at Harmston Hall Hospital.

Since qualifying in 1984, Jenny has also worked in hospitals in Westminster and Harlow in Essex.

She officially retired at midnight last Monday, which was also her 55th Birthday. She celebrated by taking a trip to see the suffragette exhibition in London with her husband Stephen, who retired from the London fire brigade in 2016.

She said: “When I moved to Grantham, I started work on the bank at Grantham hospital and also worked at Harrowby Lodge and then St Edmunds nursing homes, where I did my conversion course to become a staff nurse.

“I then got a job on Ward 5, an orthopaedic ward, at Grantham hospital and then moved to Ward 2.”

She said: “I am a little sad to leave my colleagues as they were gold, but I am very excited as I have got lots of plans to look forward to. Being a nurse meant that I was left with little time to indulge in many hobbies or travel, so we have already booked breaks to visit Iceland, Norway, India and New Zealand in the next few years.

“I am also chair of the Stroke Singing and Sound group based in Navenby.”

Staff on Ward 2 surprised Jenny with a party in the staff room during her last shift last Saturday.

Family and friends also gathered at her home for another surprise party on Saturday evening.

Over the years, Jenny, who has two children Charlotte and Daniel, has seen many changes in the nursing industry.

“The main one has to be the amount of paperwork that now goes with the job, although I think that can be said about any job these days. I also think the role is a lot more demanding today.

“People expect much more from you – but I have still loved it.”

Despite the challenges, Jenny, is not leaving for good.

She added: “I will still be working as an agency nurse at the hospital so it is not goodbye forever.”