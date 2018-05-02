Grantham nursery join new rock painting craze

Children at Stepping Stones Nursery, Agnes Street, have joined in the new rock painting craze.

The toddlers took great pride in painting and decorating their rocks and have been hiding them around town to be found.

Last month, we reported how over 500 people had joined in with a new rock painting craze in Wyndham Park.

The craze, which sees children decorating rocks in a variety of colours and designs before hiding them for others to find, is already popular in other towns across the UK, having swept across the USA last year as The Kindness Rock Project.

Mum-of-two Michelle Sparshott, of Harrowby Lane, created the Facebook group 2K18rocks, as a fun activity for her children, Grace, eight, and Dexter, seven, and their friends to do during the Easter break from school.

Her children Grace and Dexter initially decorated 20 rocks and hid them around Wyndham Park before inviting others to find them.

Within days of the group going live, more than 500 people had joined and started posting photos of their findings and hiding their own decorated rocks.