Grantham nursery ranked in top table

A Grantham nursery has been awarded a ‘Top 20 Recommended Nursery (East Midlands) 2018’ from a leading review website.

Albion House Day Nursery, Albion Street, received the prestigious award from daynurseries.co.uk in their Top 20 Nursery Awards for 2018.

The award highlights the most recommended nurseries in each region of the UK and is based on the review score of its members.

Owner Mel Hart was delighted to receive the framed certificate earlier this week.

She said: “We were not expecting it as although we do encourage our parents to write a review on the website, as it is useful for other parents when deciding which nursery is right for their child, we didn’t know that we had won the award until we received an email from the website to congratulate us after we achieved a review score of 9.9 out of ten.”

Mel, who took over the nursery 12 years ago, puts the score down to how hard the staff work to create a safe and enjoyable environment for the children.

She said: “We currently look after 30 children. As one of the smallest nurseries in Grantham, we really get to know all of the children and their parents. It helps to create a real family feel.”

Comments left by parents on the review site include ‘Not your usual inner town nursery, it is very progressive with their learning and playing,’ ‘Lovely family feel, very welcoming, imaginative play,’ and ‘The ladies at the nursery continue to adapt the ways in which they teach and interact with the children to make sure they feel safe, secure, and stimulated.’

As well as the award, the nursery has recently enjoyed a makeover.

Mel added: “We have revamped two of the rooms and embarked on lots of internal work in an effort to make the nursery look even better, so to win the award makes it all worth it. We are all chuffed to bits.”

The nursery offers quality childcare for children aged from birth to eight years and consists of three age specific rooms and outdoor area.

There are still places available. To book a visit or find out more information, call 01476 562078.