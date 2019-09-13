Grantham nursery staff master their Makaton skills

Staff at My Nursery in Conduit Lane, Grantham, have been learning Makaton.

More than 20 members of staff have been taking part in the weekly sessions to work through the language programme that uses signs and symbols to help people to communicate. It is different to British Sign Language (BSL) because it uses speech alongside the signs, and also uses symbols.

Nursery manager Roxanne Warner said: “Because the staff have been practising at the nursery every day, the children have now started to pick up on it and have started to sign too.”

Staff at My Nursery in Grantham have been learning how to use makaton.

The sessions are run by mum-of-three Helen Boott who lives in Grantham.

She set up Diddy Signers in January this year and now runs up to six sessions a week in different locations across town. She said: “I’ve been working with My Nursery for six months now and their Makaton knowledge is going from strength to strength.”

If you would to join a session at My Nursery on a Monday morning, contact email@mynursery.me