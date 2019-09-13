Grantham nursery staff master their Makaton skills
Staff at My Nursery in Conduit Lane, Grantham, have been learning Makaton.
More than 20 members of staff have been taking part in the weekly sessions to work through the language programme that uses signs and symbols to help people to communicate. It is different to British Sign Language (BSL) because it uses speech alongside the signs, and also uses symbols.
Nursery manager Roxanne Warner said: “Because the staff have been practising at the nursery every day, the children have now started to pick up on it and have started to sign too.”
The sessions are run by mum-of-three Helen Boott who lives in Grantham.
She set up Diddy Signers in January this year and now runs up to six sessions a week in different locations across town. She said: “I’ve been working with My Nursery for six months now and their Makaton knowledge is going from strength to strength.”
If you would to join a session at My Nursery on a Monday morning, contact email@mynursery.me
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.