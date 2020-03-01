Grantham nursery youngsters deliver postcards to community

A Grantham nursery came up with a very unique way of spreading love on Valentine’s Day.

Staff at StartRight Nursery, in Trent Road, created Valentine’s Day postcards and hid them around a town estate.

Youngsters at the nursery also handed them out to local shopkeepers and businesses on Valentine’s Day.

Valentines Day postcards. (29784132)

Each postcard came with a small packet of Love Hearts sweets.

Those lucky enough to find one of the postcards were asked to take a photograph and share it online.

Room leader Lauren Williamson said: “We hid them all around the Earlesfield estate.

“The children also delivered some to the SureStart Centre on Trent Road, the doctors’ surgery and the police station.

“We wanted a way to get involved in the community and show a little appreciation.

“Everyone who received one was really happy.

“Many said that it had made their day.”

Read more EducationGrantham