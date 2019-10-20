Grantham nurses celebrate 30th anniversary of nurses guild

Nurses gathered for a special celebratory lunch to mark the 30th anniversary of The Grantham and District Hospital Nurses Guild.

Twenty two nurses and midwives, including many who have since retired from the nursing profession, tucked into a variety of dishes as well as a special anniversary cake at Paul’s Restaurant, Bottesford, on Saturday.

The lunch event also helped to raise £100 for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a charity that provides financial help for families with a disabled child, and opportunities for families to enjoy special experiences together.

Grantham & District Hospital Nurses Guild are celebrating their 30th anniversary. (19268758)

Honorary president Moyra Hipwell helped to organise the lunchtime celebration.

She said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed our anniversary celebration and we are certain our founder would have been thrilled to know that we are still keeping the Guild going after 30 years from the inaugural meeting in the hospital coffee room.

“Our committee now meet four times a year at Steeple Leas on New Street, Grantham. We also have an annual events program and support local and national charities through various raffles and fund-raising events.”

The Guild was created in October 1989 by the then hospital matron, Mrs Beryl Hutchinson MBE, in order to maintain friendships, social activities and events for local nurses and midwives.

For information, visit: www.nursesguildgrantham.co.uk