Grantham 'On Yer Bike' project gets a boost in funds from councillor

A community project which helps people buy affordable bicycles is to benefit from a £1,000 funding boost.

South Kesteven District Councillor (SKDC) Felicity Cunningham is donating her full Ward Member Grant to the Grantham based On Yer Bike project.

The project gives volunteers a chance to learn new skills by refurbishing second hand cycles, which are then sold on to help people struggling for cash to get out and about on two wheels.

Councillor Cunningham said: “I’m pleased to be able to promote something as healthy and environmentally friendly as cycling.

“Whether this scheme helps people to get involved, either for transport or as a pastime, it is something to be proud of.

“The project is urgently looking for permanent premises so if anyone knows of somewhere available that could be used as a workshop, they should get in touch with the organisers.”

Scheme treasurer Stuart McBride said: “Donations pay for spares that can’t be purchased for the money we sell the bikes for.

“Quite simply, we do the bikes up and sell them on. A restored mountain bike, for example, may be sold on for as little as £35. It is something that’s grown over the years.

“We used to have a base at Hollis Road until two-and-a-half years ago when we had to leave those premises, and we’re still looking for a new home somewhere suitable in the Grantham area. A grant as big as this might help us on our way to renting premises of our own again.”

The On Yer Bike project began in 2003 in premises at the then Ambergate School, which supports youngsters with additional needs.

Their work to repair cycles proved a popular regular session.

The main driving force recently has been HMP Stocken, which has two workshops for prisoners to refurbish the bikes.

As well as giving them something meaningful to do, they can qualify for a City and Guilds certificate in Cycle Maintenance, a useful qualification for when they leave.

Anyone who can help the project should contact Mr McBride on 07760 311593.