Grantham Over 55s scheme approved at last
Developer David Goodridge has finally won a battle to demolish an existing farmhouse and convert redundant barns into four homes and
build 17 more in a farmyard.
His latest planning application for the scheme on Gorse Road was finally approved by the development management committee of South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday.
Committee member Adam Stokes said SKDC has a “decent solution we are happy with.”
Mr Goodridge told the Journal afterwards his scheme was four years in the making, saying there is demand for such over-55s accommodation.
They would be freehold, not leaseholds with high ground rents, in a low-maintenance environment.
“We will be working with SKDC to get reserved matters approved in the near future to enable work to start.”
