Grantham pancake race is announced for Shrove Tuesday at St Wulfram’s Church

A pancake race challenge has been issued by South Kesteven District Council, inviting teams to get into the Shrove Tuesday mood.

Pancake relay races will be staged outside St Wulfram’s Church on February 13, heralded by the traditional Shrive Bell ringing at noon.

Race umpires will be on the course to adjudicate on pancake tossing at key points.

“The council will be fielding a team and inviting the community to take up our challenge and have some fun,” said Coun Nick Robins, SKDC Cabinet Member for Retail and the Visitor Economy, crediting the pancake race idea to Coun Linda Wootten.

“We will provide the pancakes and frying pans and would love to see businesses, schools, supermarkets and groups of friends come along. As a council we will be organising lots more of this type of event across the district. We are grateful to Father Stuart Cradduck for the use of St Wulfram’s Church as an opportunity to remember the religious relevance of Shrove Tuesday as the forerunner to Lent fasting. We are also working with Inspire+ to spread the word with schools.”

Inspire+ is a Grantham-based sports charity serving schools in the district.

Father Stuart said: “It’s great to see our beautiful church once again at the heart of community activity. We will be fielding a church team for sure!”

Entry is free and fancy dress is welcome. Teams must pre-register by Tuesday, February 6, and are urged to enter early as space is limited. Forms are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre, to be emailed to Emma Sharpe at e.sharpe@southkesteven.gov.uk or online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/pancakerace