Grantham pancake races are flippin’ good fun in St Wulfram’s Church

Twelve teams of pancake tossers had a flippin’ good time in Grantham’s first council-led pancake race.

South Kesteven District Council organised the event on Shrove Tuesday, which due to poor weather, took place in the magnificent interior of St Wulfram’s Church.

Pancake race

Coun Linda Wootten came up with the idea as she comes from Turvey, a small village close to the famous Olney Pancake Race, which dates back to 1445.

She enlisted the support of church rector Father Stuart Cradduck and the council, whose events team helped organise the races.

They were launched at noon on Tuesday with the ringing of the traditional shrive bell, resulting in highly competitive races between teams of four.

Children joined in the fun, with family teams and businesses entering and pancakes and frying pans supplied. SKDC fielded four teams, including a cabinet foursome headed by council leader Matthew Lee, who reportedly broke his finger in a fall. A St Wulfram’s Church team was headed by Father Cradduck.

Coun Wootten and husband Ray acted as starters and Grantham-based sports charity Inspire+ provided race umpires to adjudicate on pancake tossing rules at key points in the central nave.

Heats whittled down the race finalists, with SKDC team Princess Pancake and the Fantastic Flippers of John O’Hanrahan, Amber Lock, Samantha Pearson and Jack Perry running out the winner.

Another team with council connections came second, thanks to markets supervisor Gary Taylor persuading his wife and two daughters to enter.

Father Stuart’s ecclesiastical entourage came third and a team from Viking signs came fourth.

Coun Linda Wootten said: “It was a really good event. I have big ambitions for a road race but these things have to start small. People were very competitive but it was great fun, a brilliant and really good event.”

Coun Wootten said the event will be held again next year and she hopes it will become an annual fixture in the South Kesteven calendar.

The councillor added that shrove or shriven means to confess one’s sins.

