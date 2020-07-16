Home   News   Article

Grantham panto Jack and the Beanstalk is cancelled this year due to coronavirus pandemic

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 09:30, 16 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:32, 16 July 2020

The popular Christmas panto at Grantham Guildhall is the latest live production to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polka Dot Pantomimes, the production company planning this year’s show – Jack And The Beanstalk –said it had been a “very difficult” decision to postpone the pantomime until Christmas 2021.

Customers who have already bought tickets are being contacted by the Guildhall box office and offered the options of a refund or transferring to next year to guarantee the best seats in the house.

