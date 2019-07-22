Grantham parents organise charity ball for brave daughter after she misses her prom

A brave teenager who missed her prom after falling seriously ill will finally get to wear her dream dress at her very own charity ball.

Chloe Russell, 13, has undergone 15 neurosurgeries in 10 years after being diagnosed with a number of complex medical conditions, including neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disorder that can affect multiple systems of the body.

Her family is now pulling out all the stops to organise a very special charity ball for the Walton Academy pupil, in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity – and they need your help.

Chloe Russell in her dream dress. (14033182)

Dad Pete, who lives with Chloe and her mum, Paula, in Gonerby Hill Foot, said: “It would be great if any businesses in the area would consider sponsoring the event or donating items or experiences for the auction or raffle.

“We would also like to see as many faces as possible at the ball to not only make it extra special for Chloe but to also support this fantastic charity – so make sure you grab your tickets.”

Chloe, who finished Year 9 today (Friday) but has only managed five weeks of school since September, has spent much of the past year in Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC), in Nottingham, after a shunt she had fitted to relieve the pressure in her skull became blocked.

Chloe Russell has undergone 15 neuro surgeries. (6609867)

Pete said: “We thought that we had turned a corner after her last lot of surgery and began to plan a ‘normal life’.”

Chloe joined the 47F (Grantham) Squadron Air Cadets after being forced to delay starting for the past year.

Pete added: “She was so excited that she would be able to attend their prom and chose her dream dress in Busy B’s Bridals, in Watergate, Grantham. The bridal shop later gifted Chloe the dress after hearing everything that she has been through.”

But all plans were put on hold after Chloe became unwell again and found herself back on the neurology ward at QMC for two weeks.

Pete added: “We are home now, awaiting the results of tests to ascertain if she is going to require further surgery. She is still very poorly and unfit for school or anything else for that matter.

“She has had to miss her first prom and we also had to cancel a number of gigs, including Bon Jovi at Wembley and two gigs by her favourite band, The Kaiser Chiefs, as she simply isn’t well enough to go.”

But determined their daughter will not miss out on anything else, Chloe will be the guest of honour at her charity ball.

Chloe Russell. (6529297)

Pete added: “Chloe always likes to turn her misfortune into a positive and has asked if I could arrange a ball in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity, for which she raised £1,750 for in March by shaving her hair off.

“Chloe has missed out on so much including school, trips, days out and it’s looking likely that we might have to miss our summer holiday to Cornwall next month, so we wanted to do something special for her. She deserves it.”

The ball will take place at Kelham Hall, near Newark on Saturday, September 28, 6.30pm till midnight.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, a magician, band, disco and a free return bus from Grantham. Tickets cost £50 for an adult and £35 for children aged 12-18.

For more information, find the event’s facebook page at tinyurl.com/chloesball or email chloescharityball@gmail.com