Parishioners in Grantham enjoyed a special Mothering Sunday communion from the safety of their living rooms.

Reverend David Shenton, of the Parish of the Trinity South Grantham, delivered the service to parishioners unable to attend church due to government advice following the coronavirus outbreak.

Members raised glasses of red wine during prayer, even shedding tears during an emotional tribute to those who have lost their mothers.

Parishioners, relieved to see friends living in self-isolation via their webcams, smiled and joked during the one-hour session’s interval.

They recited the Lord's Prayer together using their laptop and mobile phone microphones.

St Wulfram's services are broadcast on Facebook

Laura Mae, 30, said: “It was extremely moving and poignant given the circumstances. What a brilliant way of bringing people together at a time of great, albeit necessary, social restriction.

“I was sobbing afterwards, relieved to see smiling congregation members.

“I take my hat off and raise a glass to Rev Shenton for his clever use of technology in bringing people together.”

Rev Shenton was adorned in his white robe and stood behind an altar on which a vase of lilies sat in remembrance.

He told members: “Troubled times is why we are here. This is a time for calm; not panic, nor generosity or greed.

“It is a time for following advice and not thinking ‘I’m invincible, I’m immune’.

“And when we get through this, as I am sure we will, let’s remember the lessons we have learned. “To love - our mothers are our example. Let us take a moment and remember love.”

St Anne’s next virtual service will take place on Sunday at 10am.

If anyone is interested in joining the Holy Communion for the Fifth Sunday of Lent, they should contact Reverend Shenton at trinityvicardavid@gmail.com

