Grantham park in call for volunteers

As the restoration of a Grantham park gathers pace, those behind the project have issued an appeal for volunteers.

The work to restore the WWI memorial park started in February and is on course for a grand opening in September.

The project has received £818,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund towards the £1m-plus total cost.

The restoration is a joint venture between South Kesteven District Council and the Wyndham Park Forum.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We want to bring even more people into the park and educate them about its history and heritage.

“Around 877,000 people used the park last year and, after the restoration, we aim to exceed a million and then go on from there.”

The project has an army of hard-working, committed, volunteers, but is always on the lookout for more.

Volunteers are needed to help at events throughout the year including the Dawn of a New Era opening on September 9. Others will be recruited to work in the Visitor Centre. Full training will be provided.

Project Manager Steve Frisby said: “We are on target and everything is taking shape nicely.

“The new Visitor Centre, enhanced landscaping and refurbished memorial buildings will evoke the original design intent as Grantham’s World War One Memorial Park.

“Volunteers play a key part in our plans to ensure that the park is sustainable for future generations to enjoy so we are encouraging people to play their part in creating a lasting legacy to honour those who served during World War One.”

A renewed appeal has also been made for people to share their memories of their park by sending in old pictures and stories of time spent there.

Parks Community Engagement Officer Julie Ashworth said: “There is a lot of affection for Wyndham Park - so many people have childhood memories of it.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should email j.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 406033.

Memories and photographs of the park can be posted via the Wyndham Park Facebook page ‘wyndhamparkgrantham’, emailed to j.ashworth@south kesteven.gov.uk or posted to Julie Ashworth, Parks Community Engagement Officer, SKDC Offices, St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.