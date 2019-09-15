Grantham park to host family fun day

A family fun day will be held in Grantham’s First World War memorial park as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days programme.

The event in Wyndham Park is supported by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service and will run from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, September 22.

Visitors will be able to enjoy pony rides, a dog show with fun classes, inflatables, stalls, children’s activities and sports.

The new picnic area at Wyndham Park.(16473418)

An outdoor gym, funded by the Rotary Club of Grantham, was installed in the park earlier this year and the latest attractions, which will be unveiled at the fun day, include pay-as-you-play model boats and outdoor table tennis tables, in partnership with Grantham’s Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club.

Billed as England’s biggest festival of history and culture, heritage open days are held every September. The theme for 2019 is ‘People Power’ and will celebrate the contribution made by volunteers.

SKDC’s cabinet member for commercial and operations, councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “The commitment and dedication of volunteers is vital throughout South Kesteven. The Wyndham Park Forum members make a huge contribution to the success of the park, ensuring it is a great place to visit.”

The fun day will also mark the first anniversary of the completion of a £1m project to restore Wyndham to its former glory as a World War One memorial park, thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Improvements have included construction of a visitor centre with public toilets, a refurbished memorial arch and model boat lake, seating, CCTV and lighting. Visitors can register their pets for the dog show from 11am.