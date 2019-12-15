Grantham Passage chosen to receive £1,000 donation

The Grantham Passage has been chosen to receive a £1,000 donation.

The Money Options Group, in Finkin Street, nominated Grantham Passage, which provides aid to homeless people in the town, for a ‘Community Giving’ donation via Skipton Building Society.

To be in with a chance of nomination, staff had to put together a proposal outlining what their chosen charity was, how they had supported them and what a £1,000 donation would mean to them.

The Passage. (24017368)

Andy Maddison, chairman of Grantham Passage, said: “We would like to thank The Money Options Group for all their assistance with this. This money is invaluable in supporting the work that we do around town to help disadvantaged people. We are not part of a larger charity or supported by the government.”

