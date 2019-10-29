Grantham PayPlan named 'Debt Advice Provider of the Year'

Grantham-based debt advice provider PayPlan has been named as Debt Advice Provider of the Year 2019 at a national awards ceremony.

Payplan, based in Totemic House on Springfield Business Park, received the award at the Credit Strategy’s industry-leading Collections & Customer Service (CCS) Awards in Manchester last Wednesday.

It is the second consecutive year that the company has been named the Debt Advice Provider of the Year, and the judges recognised the work PayPlan has been doing for clients who need a digital journey to work out their debt problems.

Totemic House. (2742765)

Now in its thirteenth year, the CCS Awards champions outstanding achievements of organisations, teams and individuals working for financial services providers, or central or local government.

PayPlan has been hard at work, developing in digital to help its clients over email and WhatsApp, alongside traditional telephony.

On winning the award, PayPlan CEO, Rachel Duffey, expressed her delight.

She said: “Winning this award is such a testament to the hard work and passion of the team at PayPlan. Our sector leading digital advances have increased our customer engagement by 30 per cent this year alone, and we will continue to work with our key partners to develop this area.”

“Another key focus of our work has been training our teams and looking at the support we offer to victims of domestic abuse. Since our awareness training, the number of client and colleague disclosures have dramatically increased. I believe that through the support we offer clients with free debt advice, PayPlan is ideally placed to help identify, signpost and provide additional support for victims.”

The awards ceremony was held as part of the first Collections & Vulnerability summit annual dinner. For more information, call PayPlan for free on 0800 280 2816, visit payplan.com or follow Facebook and Twitter.