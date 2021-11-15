People turned out in their hundreds on Sunday to pay their respects to the fallen as the Grantham Remembrance Parade returned.

With the parade unable to go ahead last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, John Knightall chairman of Grantham Royal British Legion said that "it was good to be back to normal".

Beginning from St Peter's Hill, the parade made its way towards St Wulfram's Church, via High Street, Vine Street, Swinegate and Church Street.

Grantham Remembrance Day parade and Service. (53066122)

A service was then held at St Wulfram's Church, with Deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal performing a reading on behalf of the Mayor, followed by a reading from the Senior Officer from Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

John, who helps organise the parade with wife Grace, said: "We’ve had no complaints. One gentleman said it was very well organised and praised everybody in the parade.

“It was nice to see everybody out on the street. There was better turnout than we thought. It was very good.”

Photographs by Toby Roberts

