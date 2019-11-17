Grantham pays respects to fallen heroes

Schoolchildren, churches, businesses and villages in the Grantham area organised special events to mark Remembrance Day this week.

Pupils at Belmont Primary School, in Grantham, welcomed Val Odell, from the Royal British Legion (RBL), to join them for their annual Remembrance service on Monday.

Mrs O’Dell spoke about the origins of the poppy and recited her poem, ‘In Praise of Poppies’. Poems and readings were also shared by members of Taruca Class before all pupils and staff gathered on the playground in front of a display of poppies that had been created by the pupils to honour the 101 years since the end of the First World War.

Pupils at Belmont Primary School took part in a Remembrance Service. (21559790)

They stood in silence for one minute before the sounding of the Last Post rang out.

Meanwhile, youngsters at St Sebastian’s Primary School, in Great Gonerby, also took part in a Remembrance service in St Sebastian’s Church on Friday.

The Year 6 class prepared a series of readings and prayers and each class laid a wreath in church that they had made in class.

The school fence was adorned with poppies and pupils raised over £200 by selling poppy items to support the Royal British Legion.

Elsewhere, villagers turned out to watch the parade for the Service of Remembrance held at Goadby Marwood, near the Vale-of-Belvoir, on Sunday.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Colonel Dick Hurwood took the salute, accompanied by Hose and Harby Royal British Legion president Graham Shipman.

Remembrance service and parade in Goadby Marwood.Photo: Melanie Davies (21076748)

Pupils at St Sebastians raised over £200 selling poppy items to support the Royal British Legion. (21559785)