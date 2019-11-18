Grantham pension campaigners take part in mass rally at Westminster

Members of Lincolnshire WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) joined hundreds of demonstrators in London earlier this month.

Campaign group Lincolnshire Lionesses and their families attended Westminster to join a mass rally of women’s pensions groups to protest about the pension increases imposed on 1950s-born women.

Hazel Dorie Bell, of Lincolnshire Lionesses, said: “We are fighting this injustice as having paid into the system for 45-plus years, we believe we would get our pensions at 60.

Lincolnshire Lionesses. (21173712)

“It has been devastating to us to find the truth and it has caused real hardship and poverty.You can only have equality if you start with a level playing field.

“Fifties women have never experienced equality, from education, pay, opportunities etc.”

Local co-ordinator for WASPI Trisha McGregor, who lives in Ancaster, added: “It is interesting to note that 77 per cent of people in their 60s vote. WASPI voters will be voting with their pensions in mind.”