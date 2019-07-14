Grantham pensioners demand action over broken pavements

Pensioners living in a Grantham cul-de-sac say broken pavements have made them feel like “prisoners in our own homes”.

Neighbours in Canterbury Close, many aged in their 70s and 80s, have branded the pavements outside their homes a safety hazard and are calling for urgent action.

Barbara Topham, 71, has lived on the close for the past three years and says the condition of the pavements have deteriorated.

She added: “People are frightened of falling over so avoid going out. Those of us that can avoid walking on the pavements do but there are many people that have wheelchairs, mobility scooters and walking sticks who can’t.”

From left, Elizabeth Doughty, Eric Doughty, Pauline Cornwell and Barbara Topham want more to be done about 'unsafe' pavements. (13448729)

Pauline Cornwell, 88, is partially sighted and has branded the pavements “an accident waiting to happen”. She added: “I tend to walk on the road rather than the pavements as I am already unsteady on my feet and find it safer. It will only take one trip before someone lands in hospital. We shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Elizabeth Doughty, 71, has lived on the close with husband Eric and relies on a mobility scooter to get around. Her father helped to build the bungalows in 1954.

She said: “I only go out once a week now. The pavements do get patched up sometimes but they’re supposed to making a path, not a quilt. When elderly people are forced to walk on the road, it says something. We should be a priority, surely.”

Pauline Zeimer has lived on the close for for nine years and is worried that it won’t be long until someone is going to get injured.

She added: “I always cross over when I get to the bad areas but some people can’t. It is even worse in winter when it’s icy. What will it take before something is done – someone falling over? It needs completely tearing up and redoing.”

Residents have also been in contact with district councillor Ian Selby, of Grantham Harrowby ward, who added: “I’m disappointed that the elderly residents’ requests for repairs to the footpaths and the road have not been dealt with. The gravel paths become very dangerous for the elderly who can easily stumble over on them and I shall be raising these concerns with a senior highways official.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said that he is already aware of residents’ concerns.

He added: “The pavements on Canterbury Close were inspected in April and we found nothing that presented an immediate safety issue.

“However, we realise that the condition of the footways is deteriorating so we’ll be carrying out some tests in the near future to identify the extent of the reconstruction required. Once we have the results, we’ll look to add the job to a future works programme.

“In the meantime, footway improvements are planned for Princess Drive, Edinburgh Road, part of Queensway, Dysart Road and Harrowby Road.”