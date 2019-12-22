Grantham people 'forced to choose between heating or eating'

A councillor has donated £1,000 to Grantham Foodbank to help the organisation through the next few weeks.

South Kesteven District Council’s Dean Ward visited the foodbank on Greyfriars on Friday, to present co-ordinator Brian Hanbury with a grant of £1,000 from the council’s ward member scheme.

The initiative was launched last year, giving each of SKDC’s 56 councillors a budget of £1,000 to give to good causes in their district.

Deputy mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward with Brian Hanbury. (24182732)

Recipients can include registered charities, community groups, voluntary groups, social enterprises, youth groups and faith or belief groups.

Conservative Coun Ward said: “I think it’s disgusting that in this day and age, people are having to choose between heating or eating.

“When I found out that my £1,000 could be turned into £8,000 worth of stock, then it had to be done.”

Brian was delighted with the donation, especially as he admitted that times are getting tougher.

He added: “The stories from people are getting harder. As it’s getting colder people are forced to choose between heating or eating.

“Around 40 per cent of our clients haven’t got any way of cooking the food we give them. So we are now left thinking about what else we can do to help.

“We would like to launch a community kitchenso we have got a place to prepare fresh food produce, as well as being able to offer cooking classes to the recipients.

“The cost of the kitchen refurbishment will cost around £10,000.

“However, the compassion is flowing through the place is incredible. We have received five tonnes of food in the last two to three weeks alone. We have also received donations of gifts from Moy Park, Shauns Smiles and Mars in Melton Mowbray.

“There is so much seasonal compassion, but we are here all year.”

The town’s foodbank has seen the number of users surge in recent years, in line with a national picture which widely suggests hardship has increased under the Conservative government.

Eva Ruggaber, parish councillor for Ancaster, Sudbrook and West Willoughby, is calling on more councillors to put their £1,000 community grant towards the community kitchen.

Eva, who runs her own food business and has created her very own ‘great for all foods’ spice mix is planning to run regular free cooking lessons at the foodbank kitchen.

In an email to councillors, Eva said: “Special thanks to Councillor Dean Ward and Councillor Nicola Manterfield for donating all of their £1,000 community grant to the charity.

“Their donations have inspired me seek your help in supporting the foodbank by donating all or some of your £1,000 community grant.

“If the joint donations accumulate to a total of £10,000 then the much-needed refurbishment of the foodbank kitchen can finally be realised.

“The plan is to rebuild the kitchen in a way that ensures safety whiles preparing fresh food produce and to offer cooking classes to the recipients. Many local families are having to decide whether to heat their homes or to eat.

“The state of hunger shows there are three drivers hitting people simultaneously and leaving no protection from hunger and poverty.

“These drivers are problems with the benefits system, ill health or challenging life experiences, and a lack of local support.”

